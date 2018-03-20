Scholes: Shaw can become world's best by leaving Mourinho & Man Utd

Luke Shaw is capable of becoming “the best in the world”, says Paul Scholes, but that development is likely to happen at a club like Tottenham rather than Manchester United.

Having briefly enjoyed a renaissance at Old Trafford, a 22-year-old talent finds himself back in the firing line.

Jose Mourinho has taken to questioning Shaw once again, with the Portuguese suggesting that the England international does not have the right personality for the Red Devils after hauling him off at half-time during an FA Cup clash with Brighton.

It is now being suggested that the highly-rated left-back could be among those moved on when the summer transfer window opens, with Scholes of the opinion that somebody is set to land themselves quite the bargain after a bemusing breakdown in relations between player and manager.

The United legend told BT Sport on Shaw: "I still believe he could be the best in the world and in the summer he could go to Tottenham or somewhere and he could improve.

"I couldn't see a difference between him and [Ashley] Young [against Brighton].

"I think sometimes, managers get in their head that there's a player not for them

"For me, I think he could be brilliant but his manager will still find something wrong with him.

"It is disappointing because when Luke Shaw came you thought what a player that is and he could be the best.

"It's a relationship that come the summer will end. It keeps going on and on but he isn't playing games."

Shaw has been restricted to just 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

He has made just 62 in total for United across four campaigns, with untimely injuries and a lack of a faith from his boss leaving him frustrated on the sidelines.