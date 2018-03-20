King and Coll secure squash second seeding

New Zealand squash players Paul Coll and Joelle King have been seeded second in their respective singles draws for next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

World No.7 King and 11th-ranked Coll will both have to overcome top-ranked English players to have any chance of winning gold.

World No.8 Nick Matthew and fourth-ranked Laura Massaro top the men's and women's draw, which was officially completed on Monday night.

Matthew, 37, is bidding for a third successive gold in his final season as a professional.

The former world No.1, a three-time world champion, reached the semi-finals at the 2006 Melbourne Games before striking gold in 2010 and 2014 in Delhi and Glasgow.

Massaro, also a former world No.1 and world champion, is marking her third appearance in the Games.

The 34-year-old from Preston reached the quarter-finals in 2010 and won silver in 2014, on both occasions losing out to Malaysia's formidable Nicol David.

David, from Penang, is the only player celebrating a sixth singles appearance in the Games after making her debut on home soil in 1998 as a 15-year-old.

Now 34 and seeded No.3 for the Gold Coast Games, David is also targeting a record third successive gold medal.

Coll made his debut in the 2014 Games, while King was a doubles medallist in 2010 and won singles bronze in Glasgow.

Both have byes in their first rounds. King will play either Welsh woman Deon Saffery or Pakistan's Madina Zafar in her second round match.

Coll will take on either Christian Navas (Gibralter) or Kelvin Ndhlovu (Zambia) in his first match of the tournament.

Tenth-seeded Kiwi Campbell Grayson will face Jason-Ray Khalil of Guyana in the first round while Evan Williams (Wellington) will play Jacob Kelly (Cayman Islands) in his first round encounter.

Joining King in the women's singles draw is Rotorua's Amanda Landers-Murphy who is seeded 11th and also has a bye in her first round.