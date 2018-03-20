One of the biggest points of controversy during the NHL season is now a talking point at the NHL's general manager meetings, with the collective brain trust searching for a solution.

Goaltender interference reviews addressed during NHL's GM meetings

With the GM's of the respective 31 franchises meeting with league executives Monday on Florida, the topic of goaltender interference reviews was front and center, amid a season that has produced more questions than answers regarding what does and does not constitute goaltender interference.

Among the ideas floated around according to multiple reports is funneling all goaltender interference video reviews through the league's war room in Toronto instead of having the referees in the arena control them. TSN's Darren Dreger took that a step further, reporting that a former NHL official could be asked to sit in that room in Toronto to help provide an educated opinion to those reviews, similar to how baseball structures its replay process.

In attendance in that Monday meeting was referee Dan O'Halloran, according to Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, with the league and teams trying to work toward a solution to what's been a season-long problem.

According to The Athletic's Craig Custance, for any in-season rule change to be ratified, the NHL's player association would have to give its opinion, and then each of the 31 club GM's would need an affirmative vote.

With the GM's meetings running through Wednesday, the Maple Leafs' Lou Lamoriello said he expects some kind of change to be instituted before these talks close, NHL.com reported. Most likely that would include centralizing all reviews to Toronto in an effort to create more consistency.

It comes on the heels of many reviews that have ended with frustrated players and coaches, and more recent reports that the league was growing tired of postgame complaints lodged through the media.

On multiple occasions, calls that fell into gray areas have created impassioned postgame press conferences from the parties involved. In Febrruary, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said, "Now all of the sudden (the referee) is clairvoyant," after the Boston Bruins scored a goal against the Blues during a sequence in which contact was made with St. Louis goaltender Jake Allen.

That same night, Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler said, "Now it's bad. It was bad before, but now ... come on." Those comments came days after play resumed after the NHL All-Star break when the topic of goaltender interference was reviewed, and clarity was supposed to be provided. In that Jets game, a goal scored on the ice was upheld during a review despite the fact that an opposing player broke his stick over Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuycks' head during the sequence.

"He f—ing breaks his stick over the goalie's head," Wheeler said. "I don't care where the puck is."

Colin Campbell, the NHL's Director of Hockey Operations, said on Monday that goaltenders around the league are being taught to embellish contact around the crease.

Just two weeks ago, Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said the league needs to fix this problem before the postseason begins.

“No one knows what’s going on," Babcock said. "We better get it solved.

Other topics that could reportedly be discussed include the potential expansion with a Seattle franchise and possible subsequent changes to the playoff format.