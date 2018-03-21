NBA trailblazer Spencer Haywood still sees flawed NCAA system: 'It does have a tinge of slavery'

When Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood heard Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy bring up racism last month when discussing basketball’s rules about when players can begin their pro careers, he found himself nodding in agreement. And he’d even go beyond that — not only is there racism in the one-and-done rules, but Haywood finds there is a tinge of slavery to the way college basketball players are treated.

“When he said it, I was like, ‘Well, old Stan Van Gundy!’” Haywood told Sporting News in a wide-ranging conversation last week. “I watched all of these other commentators get nervous about it and say, ‘Well, I don’t think so...’ But let’s think about it. If you have 11 blacks on your team and you are say, in Kentucky, and they’re creating all this wealth but not getting paid? It does have a tinge of slavery.

“It is what it is. It is very racist because they’re not helping the communities where those kids come from, Chicago and Detroit and so on.”

Haywood’s credentials on the subject, of course, are well-established. It was Haywood who paved the way for future young stars to join the NBA when he sued the league in 1971, winning a federal court decision that found the prohibition of underclassmen in the draft illegal. Most casual fans of hoops history are aware of Haywood’s case, and his status as both an all-time great player and a trailblazer helped earn him induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

But there’s more to Haywood’s story than what he accomplished in the courtroom and on the floor, at least more than most realize. He has ample reason to see what’s going on in basketball these days — coaches and programs operating under the cloud of suspicion stemming from an FBI investigation into payments to players — and feel some vindication.

That’s because much of what happened to Haywood nearly 50 years ago was based on two big lies he was told, and the manipulation from those in power that followed. Haywood sees the modern NCAA still engaging in lies and manipulation, and the organization has never forgiven him for questioning it.

“To this day,” Haywood said, “I can go to the games, I can go to the Final Four, as a Hall of Famer, and they treat me like s—.”

So Haywood looks at the NCAA system with a cold eye. He sees the offer of free schooling and room-and-board as the only payment for players who generate billions for their colleges as a hollow promise. He sees penalties for collegians who want to transfer — combined with the riches schools pay to coaches who are free to leave at their own whims — as the height of hypocrisy.

As a black man who grew up the son of indentured sharecroppers in Mississippi before moving to Detroit to further his basketball career, he sees parallels between his time in the old South and the way big-time basketball operates.

“They just got a contract from CBS (and TNT), $8.8 billion, and if you are making that, I think you have to share some revenue,” Haywood said. “You can’t expect people to continue to work for nothing on a false hope of, well this is about education, we are getting you an education, we will feed you. It sounds a little like 400 years ago, like slavery. Stay in your hut. Stay in that little house. We’ll give you some food. You do all of the work. All of it. And I am telling you that I will take care of you.

“It sounds like my life in Mississippi. And I will just use myself as an example. We picked all of the cotton, from sunup to sundown. We did all of the work that had to be done on the farm, chopping cotton, planting cotton, tilling the soil — all of this work. We were making so little money that we could not survive. We would go to the big boss and say, ‘Hey can we borrow $50 so we can celebrate Christmas?’ The birth of our Lord and Savior. Then we had to pay that $50 back all year long. We were relegated to that same system, we couldn’t leave, we couldn’t leave that farm.

“Same thing happens with the players. If they decide to leave, you’re penalized. You transfer, you lose a year of eligibility. The coach decides to leave? He gets a raise.”

The first big lie

If Haywood still sounds bitter about the difficulties he had going from the University of Detroit into the pro ranks, he is not. He is always affable, and any conversation with him is inevitably punctuated by funny anecdotes and long laughs. But he probably should be bitter, a lot more bitter, which can be understood when some basic misconceptions about how and why Haywood wound up in the NBA are cleared up.

“I dealt with racism to the max,” he said.

Haywood was brought to Detroit from Mississippi in high school by renowned coach and scout Will Robinson, who had already discovered another Hall of Famer, Mel Daniels, by that time and would go on to locate such hidden Hall of Fame talents as Joe Dumars and Dennis Rodman. Robinson, according to Haywood, “adopted me, raised me, taught me every day, taught me everything I needed to know.”

In 1967, when Haywood had graduated high school and was playing at Trinidad Junior College in Colorado, it appeared he was heading to New Mexico to play for Lobos legend Bob King, who was close with Robinson and had already taken on Daniels. But the previous summer, intense and violent race riots had struck Detroit, and Haywood was approached by former Michigan Gov. George Romney and Detroit mayor Jerome Cavanagh, as well as officials from the University of Detroit.

They wanted Haywood to stay in Detroit. Bob Calihan, Detroit’s coach, had already decided he would retire the following year. The idea was pitched to Haywood and Robinson, from the mayor and governor as well as the school: Why not have Haywood play in Detroit his first year (1968-69), with Robinson taking over as coach the next season?

The city needed something positive, needed a “savior,” Haywood was told. Maybe University of Detroit basketball — with a homegrown star and with Robinson becoming the first African-American coach in Div. I history — could be that savior.

“I wanted to do something good,” Haywood said. “For Will Robinson, for myself and for the city of Detroit, because I wanted to revitalize my city. My city had burned down. The city had taken me out of the cotton field and nurtured me to this greatness. People in the city were calling me, and I got a chance to do something for the city? It was like a no-brainer.”

Only it never came to be. The Titans won 10 straight to start the year and rose as high as No. 7 in the AP rankings in 1968-69 under Calihan, but finished 16-10. When Calihan retired, Haywood says, the university backed out on its promise to hire Robinson, instead hiring a taskmaster named Jim Harding. (Robinson would go on to become the first black Div. I head coach, at Illinois State.)

“The first thing that came out of Jim Harding’s mouth, he walked into the locker room and said, ‘I am going to straighten all of this out,’” Haywood said. “It was like we were prisoners. ‘I’m gonna take all you guys and make you into something else, and I don’t want to hear one word back because then I can suspend you.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Haywood decided he wanted out. But NCAA rules prohibited him from transferring. If the University of Detroit had not backed out of its promise, Haywood might have stayed in school and played for Robinson, and he might never have sued the NBA. If the NCAA had allowed players to transfer, he might have gone to New Mexico or somewhere else, and stayed in college basketball.

Instead, as Haywood puts it, “I became the guy who was going to ruin the NCAA as we know it. That’s who I was to them.”

The pro leap

When word of Haywood’s unhappiness in Detroit spread, the Denver Rockets of the ABA stepped in — Haywood had played for Denver coach John McLendon with the 1968 Olympic team and wanted to play for him again. But that situation devolved quickly, too. Haywood signed what was billed as a six-year, $2 million contract to play in the ABA, which did not have the same rules preventing underclassmen from entering the league. Haywood responded by leading the league with 30.0 points and 19.5 rebounds, winning both the MVP and Rookie of the Year awards for 1969-70.

Something, however, was not quite right with his contract in Denver. Despite the billing, it was not nearly a $2 million deal, and when Haywood brought it to a lawyer, the case went to court. Haywood was portrayed in the media as an ungrateful millionaire athlete, in addition to his status as the guy who was killing college sports.

Just as the real story behind why he left Detroit was seldom told, the real circumstances of his Denver contract were hardly mentioned by pontificating sportswriters. The owner of the Denver franchise, Donald Ringsby, owned a trucking line, and the terms of Haywood’s contract essentially required him to be a Ringsby Trucking employee for life in order to collect his money.

“What they didn’t say about that deal is that it was a $2 million contract, but that contract was fraudulent,” Haywood explained, “because what they were doing was putting the money in an annuity on Wall Street and I would be able to collect it from age 50 to age 70, and I had to be employed by Ringsby Truck Line. So, $1.5 million of this money, I had to live till age 70 and I had to stay employed by the truck line — and the truck line did not exist later. So I would have lost that money, anyway.”

Those contractual shenanigans were not part of the media narrative, though.

“Because at that time, everybody was angry at me,” Haywood said. “I am leaving Denver, and I am ungrateful because they gave me the chance to come in and play as an underclassman. But now I am going to challenge the contract and I am going to challenge the NBA and I am going to destroy the NCAA.”

It didn’t end there, either. When NBA teams found out that Haywood’s ABA contract could be invalidated, they swarmed. Ultimately, Sonics owner Sam Shulman signed Haywood to play in Seattle. As soon as the ink was dry on the contract, though, teams all over the NBA hollered in protest — including some of the very teams that had just been trying to sign him.

“When they saw I had a fraudulent contract with Denver, I talked with Milwaukee and Chicago and the Lakers — they wanted to sign me,” Haywood said. “They all contacted me, and, ‘We will take you.’ But Sam Shulman got me to Seattle and gave me the best deal, and then all those other teams turned on me. ‘He should not be allowed to be here!’”

Teams even got established players to turn against Haywood, convincing the newly formed players’ union that allowing Haywood to play in the NBA — by that time, he would have been in his senior collegiate season and had not gone through the draft, making him ineligible under NBA rules — would imperil their jobs by allowing younger collegians into the NBA.

Several teams walked off the floor in protest when Haywood and the Sonics showed up.

“They pitted the union against me, and the union did not stand for me,” Haywood said. “They pitched me as someone who was coming to destroy all your jobs, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West. This guy is coming to destroy your jobs.”

Cadillac dreams

Eventually, once his collegiate class graduated and the federal lawsuit was decided in his favor, Haywood settled into his NBA career in Seattle. His first season with the Sonics was laden with controversy, and he had trouble focusing on basketball, but he went to four straight All-Star games after that. He was still dealing, though, almost daily, with the racism of his time.

At issue, primarily, was the Cadillac he drove and the impact it had on his relationship with the police in Seattle. As far back as 1973, Haywood told a Sporting News writer, “I see a great deal of harassment here by the police, more than in other places. If a black man has a Cadillac, he gets stopped. They stereotype a lot of people.”

Haywood still remembers that time with a shake of his head and a sigh.

“I wound up hating that Cadillac,” he said, “but I wanted to buy me something that I knew... When I got my contract, the first thing I did was go get a Cadillac. This was representing Detroit, the auto industry, my folks. They would respect me for that — you bought a Cadillac, you did not buy a Mercedes, or anything, you bought a Cadillac.”

The Seattle police, though, didn’t have the same level of respect and frequently pulled Haywood over in the car. Sonics player-coach Lenny Wilkens ran out of patience.

“I got to Seattle with my Cadillac and everywhere I turned, they were stopping me,” Haywood said. “The straw that broke the camel’s back was, we were on our way to Portland and I am on my way to the airport to catch the plane. I am driving down the highway trying to get there, and they stop me. Held me up again for probably the 30th time. I missed the flight, I had to get to the game late, and Lenny Wilkens said, ‘That car has got to go.’”

Haywood laughs at the memory of his reaction.

“I was like, ‘What car? Not my Caddy!’” he said. “You can take my house, you can take my kids, you can do anything but please don’t take my Caddy. I parked that car and I never did drive it again. I went down and got a Mercedes, and I was like, ‘Oh God, what am I doing, I am killing Detroit.’ My folks were union folks. I am killing my people. I sent my mom a picture of my Cadillac, down in Mississippi and she said, ‘Oh, it’s my dream car.’ So my brother Floyd and I drove that car from Seattle to Silver City, Miss., and it hung with my mother until it died. She loved that car. In the end, I hated it.”

Back in 1973, there was not much Haywood could do to fight profiling and poor relations between cops and his community other than to speak out about it. There’s some disappointment, he said, in the fact that, nearly five decades later, athletes still need to speak out on the same topic, that so little progress has been made. Worse, he said, is that the protesting athletes are derided by large segments of the American population.

“We have grown so far as a country,” Haywood said, “but at the same time, we have not.”

Why won’t they do right?

That brings Haywood back to the topic of the NCAA and its relationship with the NBA. Part of the problem, he says, is that players, owners and officials with both the league and the colleges have forgotten how we got here, forgot that the way was paved by Haywood as a response to the treatment of Will Robinson and himself by the University of Detroit, as a response to the predatory contract he was given in Denver and as a response to the way the NBA shunned him when he signed with Seattle.

Because the history has been mostly ignored, Haywood said, the NBA and NCAA keep making the same mistakes, and the FBI probe is just the natural result of those mistakes.

“They have elected to omit the whole history of how this ruling came,” Haywood said. “They have taken this and decided, we won’t put a name to it, we won’t put a person to it, so it is just something out in space that happened. You can’t do anything without the history, you just can’t. By eliminating me, they get themselves — every two years, every five years, every 50 years — into the same darn thing. All they have to do and say, hey, there’s the ruling. There was a Supreme Court ruling, Haywood vs. the NBA, then you would have some history to this. Then players, coaches, they would understand what’s going on.

“But it was a trying case for the NCAA and it was a trying case for the NBA because at that time, everybody was in a state of shock that some player would come and say, ‘I want to have the right to play basketball.’”

Haywood points out that the original founder of the NCAA, Walter Byers, tried to tear down the organization in the 1980s and 1990s, realizing that the goal of amateurism had become a sham, and it was the players who were being hurt. The fact that even the founder of the organization could not exact any changes in what he’d started should have been cause for concern long ago.

“Before he died,” Haywood said, “Walter Byers was saying that it was wrong, the NCAA was wrong. The system he set up was wrong, and what he did was a very bad thing.”

Haywood paused and asked, almost rhetorically, “Now why won’t they do right?”