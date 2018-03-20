Carson Wentz has taken an encouraging step in his rehabilitation.

Carson Wentz injury update: Eagles QB resumes throwing; posts video of progress

The Eagles quarterback on Monday shared a video of himself throwing at the team's indoor practice facility.

Wentz suffered a torn ACL and LCL in a Week 14 win over the Rams in December and required surgery to repair the damage. While a Week 1 return isn't guaranteed, the surgeon who performed the operation on Wentz's knee expressed optimism that he could be healthy enough to put in work at training camp barring any setbacks.

Wentz, 25, threw for 3,296 yards and ranked second in the NFL in touchdown passes with 33 to just seven interceptions despite missing the final three games of the regular season and Philadelphia's eventual Super 52 win over the Patriots.