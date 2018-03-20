News

Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Defender Mathieu Debuchy is frustrated that his impressive form for Saint-Etienne has not resulted in a recall to the France squad.

The former Arsenal right-back, who has been back to his best since returning to his homeland, won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award in February, beating out Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte for the award.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 victory over Guingamp, Debuchy was disheartened that national team coach Didier Deschamps did not select him for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Russia.

He said: "Disappointed? A little, yes. I am coming back and it has been a while since I was selected."

Debuchy left Arsenal for the Ligue 1 outfit in a bid to get back into the France squad in time for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

But while the 32-year-old could not hide his disappointment, he stressed his focus was on continuing to perform well at club level.

He said: "Now, the most important thing is to make good matches with Saint-Etienne, to win and to have fun.

"I'm going to focus on Saint-Etienne and we'll see what happens."

