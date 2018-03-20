Chris Paul says he'll pay Gerald Green's shoving fine

News

Tempers flared between the Rockets and Timberwolves on Sunday, and Houston guard Gerald Green could face a fine for shoving Minnesota center Gorgui Dieng.

Green was ejected with just more than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for coming to teammate Chris Paul's defense after Dieng pushed him down after a foul.



But Green won't have to forfeit the cash for the fine, as Paul said he would cover any sanction stemming from the incident.

"I'm just trying to be there for my teammate," Green told reporters, via the Houston Chronicle. "I saw something happen and I reacted. I paid the consequences for it. I learned my lesson, got ejected, try not to do that again, and hopefully we're going to move forward from this."

The Rockets (56-14) extended their winning streak to five games with a 129-120 victory and further solidified their top spot in the Western Conference standings.

