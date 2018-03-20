March Madness 2018: Shocking upsets are 'a revolution,’ says one head coach

According to Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, there’s no such things as an upset in the NCAA Tournament — there’s only “madness.”

Hamilton’s Seminoles knocked off top-seeded Xavier on Sunday, 75-70, to lock in a Sweet 16 field that features only two No. 1 seeds for the fourth time since 1979.

That upset, along with a remarkable amount of others during the tournament’s first weekend, proves to Hamilton that seeding, recruiting rankings and conference membership don't matter once the tournament begins.

"I think what you see happening in college basketball, it's almost like a revolution," he said. "What happens is, you start categorizing people by the reputation that their players get going into college. But in reality, kids are playing basketball all over the country and teams are getting better. Just because maybe they might not be in one particular conference or maybe they're not considered to be one of the more traditional rich schools, people are playing basketball."

Hamilton wouldn’t go as far to say he had a more talented team than Xavier, which lost only five games all season, but he did say “we were much better than Xavier in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the game. Sometimes when the games are close, that's all that's important.”

Come Thursday, No. 3 Michigan will be the highest-seeded team playing on that day. Other games feature No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, No. 9 Kansas State and Hamilton’s ninth-seeded Seminoles.

Friday’s slate is more standard with two No. 1 seeds (Kansas and Villanova), two No. 2 seeds (Duke and Purdue) and No. 3 Texas Tech. However, No. 11 Syracuse has a chance to go from the final team in the field to an Elite Eight participant.