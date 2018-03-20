Malaysian Abroad: Insa gets second start but suffers defeat

Francisco Insa (Bangkok Glass v Prachuap) March 17

After getting his first start in the 0-0 draw away to Navy FC towards the end of February, Insa once again got a chance to play in the starting XI, this time at home to Prachuap but it was not the right result as his team lost 3-4.

Having put in a solid headed assist to his centre back partner, Matt Smith; Bangkok Glass found themselves not only being pegged back by Prachuap but conceded four straight goals. A brace from Mario Gjurovski only made the score more respectable but the BG still ended up with zero points.

It was a big disappointment for Insa and his team mates as they had been on a 3-match unbeaten run since opening the season with two successive defeats. They are now in 11th spot with seven points accumulated thus far.

Malaysians Abroad: No game time for Dominic and Syamer as Vilaverdense held league leaders



Dominic Tan & Syamer Kutty Abba (Vilaverdense FC v Montalegre) March 18

Both players continued to be ignored by the Portuguese third division club who are on a 6-match winning run, beating Montalegre 1-0 yesterday. The win puts Vilaverdense firmly in second spot, four points below Vizela but also four points ahead of Fafe.