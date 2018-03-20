Welbeck faces no action over alleged dive against AC Milan

Danny Welbeck's alleged dive against AC Milan will not lead to any punishment by UEFA.

The Arsenal forward went to ground under minimal contact from Ricardo Rodriguez in his side's 3-1 Europa League win over the Serie A club last week, converting the penalty himself.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger indicated in a post-match interview that he did not see whether Welbeck deceived the officials, while Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said he would not "judge" English football over the incident.

"I haven't seen it again. I will watch it again and give my honest feeling about it," said Wenger. "I will give him my honest feeling about it as well, don't worry."

UEFA's disciplinary body met on Monday to discuss last week's European matches and no case has been opened against Welbeck, a spokesperson confirmed to Omnisport.

Welbeck – included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad – will therefore be available for selection for Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final against CSKA Moscow next month.

The striker has scored seven times in his 31 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this term, starting eight of the 20 games he has played in the Premier League.