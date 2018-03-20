John Obi Mikel is excited after leading Tianjin Teda to their first win of the season against rivals Tianjin Quanjian.

Mikel Obi revels in Tianjin Teda’s first win of the season

The 30-year-old played a crucial role to help his side squeeze past Paulo Sousa’s men in Saturday’s Chinese Super League encounter at Tianjin Tuanbo Football Stadium.

The former Chelsea midfielder had hand in all the three goals scored by Frank Acheampong which was enough to hand Uli Stielike’s charges a 3-2 victory.

Delighted with the impressive display, the Tianjin Tigers captain took to the social media to express his feelings.

“First win of the season – Done! We build from here,” Mikel tweeted.



First win of the season - Done ✅ We build from here pic.twitter.com/1vJFJ3WGiC

— Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) March 19, 2018



The win saw them climb to the eighth spot in the log after securing four points from three outings and they face Jiangsu Suning on April 1, after the international break.

The midfielder will be looking to transform the impressive form to the Super Eagles for their friendly games against Poland and Serbia on March 23 and 27 respectively.