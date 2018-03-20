Boateng hopeful of Eintracht Frankfurt qualification for Champions League

Kevin-Prince Boateng is optimistic that Eintracht Frankfurt can qualify for next season’s Uefa Champions League.

The 31-year-old who has scored six goals in 26 games this season is confident that the Eagles can secure their maiden appearance in the European elite competition.

Niko Kovac’s side moved to the fourth place in the Bundesliga table with 45 points from 27 games after their 3-0 win over Mainz 05 in Saturday's league fixture - thanks to goals from Boateng, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic.

"If we work hard and play like we played [against Mainz 05], I always say everything is possible, but we keep both feet on the ground," Boateng told Bundesliga website.

"We know exactly where we come from and we know exactly what it takes to be on the top or to achieve this [Champions League qualification]. But we're happy, we're very positive and if we keep going like this at the end we'll see where we stand."

In the seven league games remaining before the end of the season, Eintracht Frankfurt need to negotiate their way past rivals Werder Bremen, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke 04 in the coming weeks.