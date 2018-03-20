RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been named German Bundesliga Man of the Matchday for week 27.

RB Leipzig's Naby Keita wins Bundesliga Man of the Matchday

The recognition comes as a reward for the 23-year-old's heroics after he scored a goal and provided an assist as the Bulls defeated Bayern Munich 2-1.

Keita ensured both sides headed into the break levelled with his 37th-minute effort after Sandro Wagner broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Shortly after the restart, the Liverpool-bound midfielder set up Timo Werner for the match-winning goal in the 56th minute as Ralph Hasenhuttl's men grab their first ever win over the record Bundesliga champions.

The win took RB Leipzig to the sixth spot in the log and the Guinea international, scorer of five goals in 21 league matches this campaign, has been honoured as the best player for Matchday 27.

MORE:

Inside Opta: How Naby Keita wrecked Bayern Munich

| Naby Keita is the final puzzle piece of Klopp's Anfield revolution



“Couple his goal and assist with a first-ever win over the record Bundesliga champions, and Naby Keita is a worthy winner of this week's Man of the Matchday honour," read a statement on Bundesliga website.