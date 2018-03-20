Mourinho has a wonderful way of dealing with pressure – Hughton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has showered praise on Jose Mourinho for the manner in which the Manchester United boss shrugs off pressure.

Hughton’s Albion side were defeated 2-0 by the Red Devils in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and, while critics chose to target United for a lacklustre display, the Portuguese gave credit to the qualities of their visitors.

Mourinho has come under fire this term as his side have dropped 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City but his counterpart is impressed with the unflustered demeanour of his counterpart.

“Jose has managed at some big, big clubs, and at all of those clubs, there is pressure, it comes with the territory,” he told Albion’s official website. “But he has a wonderful way of dealing with that pressure, and when you manage these sorts of clubs, you’ve got to be used to that.

“You’ll never get anyone saying something detrimental about Jose - he’s an outstanding manager.

“Whenever I’ve been in his presence, he’s always been very good company. He’s always spoke really well about us when we’ve played here.”

Brighton are 12th in the Premier League standings, six points clear of the relegation zone with eight matches remaining.