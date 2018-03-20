March Madness 2018: Updated Sweet 16 odds, betting lines in NCAA Tournament

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is in the books and everyone's tournament brackets are trash because of the all the upsets.

So what could be safer than betting on the eventual national champion coming out of the Sweet 16?

In a tournament marked by huge upsets, you might put some money on a big underdog and win a small fortune … or bet on a favorite and be disappointed. Either way, here are the early odds on each of the Sweet 16 teams to win the NCAA Tournament. (Obviously, odds will change in the next few days as bettors start to lay down their money.)

See below for the betting lines of each opening round games, via VegasInsider.com .


NCAA Tournament odds: Sweet 16 betting lines


Thursday, March 22
Kansas State vs. Kentucky (-5.5)
Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada (-2.5)
Texas A&M vs. Michigan (-3)
Florida State vs. Gonzaga (-5.5)


Friday, March 23
West Virginia vs. Villanova (-5)
Texas Tech vs. Purdue (-1.5)
Syracuse vs. Duke (-11.5)
Clemson vs. Kansas (-4)

Lines updated Monday, March 19 at 9:40 a.m. ET.


