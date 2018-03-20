Cricket: England star Broad ready to do damage in New Zealand series

Stuart Broad is unsure whether he will be given the new ball in England's Test series with New Zealand but feels ready to do damage after working on his action.

Broad ready to do damage in New Zealand series

Broad took just 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 47.72 as England lost 4-0 to Australia in the Ashes.

While England have subsequently contested limited-overs series with Australia and New Zealand, Broad has spent time fine-tuning his action in the nets at Trent Bridge.

But the seamer, who needs just one wicket to reach 400 in Test cricket, did not receive the new ball in England's warm-up matches in Hamilton, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes given a crack at the new cherry ahead of him.

Asked if that had affected his confidence, Stokes told Sky Sports: "Not at all, no.

"I'm really not sure which way we'll go [in the first Test]... we're going to be slightly less rigid in the way we go about things, just to try to create pressure for longer periods of time.

"There has been no decision made on it. There's still a chance I could take the new ball."

On his action, he added: "I think my action had fallen into a place where it needed repairing, after bowling so much to left-handers around the wicket - in training and in matches.

"I'm in a place now where I feel like I can do quite a bit of damage as a bowler again.

"I've got a huge desire to make an impact in this team because it's been a little bit of time and there's been a bit of uncertainty as to where that lies with me.

"I need to start performing, 2019 Ashes is a big one for me, but I've just got that feeling inside me, there's something in my stomach that tells me my career is about to take off a bit."

Broad and James Anderson are expected to be joined in the attack by all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is reportedly anticipated to be fit enough to bowl despite back problems.