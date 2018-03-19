Rhys Webb could have played his last match in Welsh rugby after he was ruled out for the rest of the season by Ospreys following knee surgery.

Toulon-bound Webb out for rest of season

Webb, who missed the Six Nations because of the injury, is set to leave Ospreys for Toulon at the end of the season.

That switch will make him ineligible to play for Wales, the most recent of the scrum-half's 33 caps coming in December against South Africa.

A statement from Ospreys' medical team read: "Rhys pulled out of Wales' Six Nations campaign and went on to have surgery on an ongoing knee problem.

"He will be unavailable for the remainder of this season and his focus is now on getting his recovery right for next season."

Webb also has two Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions, playing against New Zealand in the drawn series with the All Blacks.