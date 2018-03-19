Charnley switches back to league to join Warrington

Josh Charnley has left Sale Sharks to move back to rugby league and join Warrington Wolves.

The winger has signed for the Super League club until November 2020, having left Wigan Warriors following their Grand Final success to switch codes in 2016.

Charnley made 32 appearances for Sale, scoring four tries, but the Sharks have allowed him to transfer back to league following his failure to secure regular game time.

"I like this club. It's a good club to be at, there's a good culture here and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads and pushing for that top-four spot," Charnley told Warrington's official website.

"There wasn't much persuasion needed. I know a few boys here who speak highly of this club so it wasn't a tough decision to put pen to paper.

"I've always liked playing at this stadium, it's one of my favourites. Hopefully I'll fit straight in with the boys. I've been out of the game 17 months.

"I'll be looking to bring some enthusiasm to the boys and bring a bit of pace to the team. I'll try and be a bit physical and try and give the lads a lift."

Warrington are fifth in Super League with three wins from seven games.