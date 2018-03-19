Photos: Best pictures from Week 1 of the NCAA Tournament
1
The Marshall Thundering Herd bench reacts after a play against the Wichita State Shockers.
2
Wes Clark of the Buffalo Bulls handles the ball against Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the Arizona Wildcats.
3
Wesley Harris of the West Virginia Mountaineers passes in the first half against Byron Hawkins of the Murray State Racers.
4
TJ Starks of the Texas A&M Aggies looks for a rebound against the Providence Friars.
5
A young Kansas State Wildcats fan is already worn out from March Madness.
6
Arkel Lamar of the UMBC Retrievers reacts to their 74-54 victory over the overall top seed Virginia.
7
Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels and his team react to their 86-65 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.
8
Rondale Watson of the Marshall Thundering Herd dives for a loose ball late in the second half against the Wichita State Shockers.
9
Jevon Carter of the West Virginia Mountaineers dives for a loose ball.
10
Robert Williams of the Texas A&M Aggies dives for ball possession against Kyron Cartwright of the Providence Friars.
11
Lamont Walker of the Texas Southern Tigers jumps to save the ball out of bounds against the Xavier Musketeers.
12
Phil Cofer of the Florida State Seminoles defends a shot by J.P. Macura of the Xavier Musketeers.
13
Phil Cofer of the Florida State Seminoles defends a shot by J.P. Macura of the Xavier Musketeers.
14
UMBC Retrievers fans holds signs during their game against the Kansas State Wildcats.
15
Jordan Poole and Moritz Wagner of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate Poole's 3-point buzzer beater for a 64-63 win over the Houston Cougars.
16
Marques Townes of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt after beating the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round.
17
Jordan Poole attempts to elude teammates after making the game-winning three-pointer in a 64-63 win over Devin Davis and the Houston Cougars.
18
Johnathan Williams of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives to the basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
19
Udoka Azubuike of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after being called for a foul against the Seton Hall Pirates.
20
Marcus Garrett of the Kansas Jayhawks is knocked to the ground as he fights for the ball against Michael Nzei and Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates.
21
Grayson Allen of the Duke Blue Devils slides out of bounds after attempting to save the ball against the Rhode Island Rams.
22
Michael Porter Jr. of the Missouri Tigers fights for a rebound with Christ Koumadje and PJ Savoy of the Florida State Seminoles.
23
Donte Ingram of the Loyola Ramblers blocks a shot attempt by Jordan Bowden of the Tennessee Volunteers.
24
Trevon Duval of the Duke Blue Devils falls out of bounds against the Rhode Island Rams.
25
Jay Jay Chandler of the Texas A&M Aggies battles for possession with Joel Berry II of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
26
Marcquise Reed #2, Shelton Mitchell #4 and Gabe DeVoe #10 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate on the bench as they take on the Auburn Tigers.
27
The Nevada Wolf Pack celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second round.
28
Josh Hall of the Nevada Wolf Pack celebrates with Hallice Cooke after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats.
29
Corey Davis Jr. of the Houston Cougars reacts while taking on the Michigan Wolverines.