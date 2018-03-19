News

Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

Photos: Best pictures from Week 1 of the NCAA Tournament

Sporting News
Sporting News


    Here are some of the best pictures from Week 1 of the NCAA Tournament.



  • 1
    March Madness: Week 1


    The Marshall Thundering Herd bench reacts after a play against the Wichita State Shockers.



  • 2
    March Madness: Week 1


    Wes Clark of the Buffalo Bulls handles the ball against Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the Arizona Wildcats.



  • 3
    March Madness: Week 1


    Wesley Harris of the West Virginia Mountaineers passes in the first half against Byron Hawkins of the Murray State Racers.



  • 4
    March Madness: Week 1


    TJ Starks of the Texas A&M Aggies looks for a rebound against the Providence Friars.



  • 5
    March Madness: Week 1


    A young Kansas State Wildcats fan is already worn out from March Madness.



  • 6
    March Madness: Week 1


    Arkel Lamar of the UMBC Retrievers reacts to their 74-54 victory over the overall top seed Virginia.



  • 7
    March Madness: Week 1


    Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels and his team react to their 86-65 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.



  • 8
    March Madness: Week 1


    Rondale Watson of the Marshall Thundering Herd dives for a loose ball late in the second half against the Wichita State Shockers.



  • 9
    March Madness: Week 1


    Jevon Carter of the West Virginia Mountaineers dives for a loose ball.



  • 10
    March Madness: Week 1


    Robert Williams of the Texas A&M Aggies dives for ball possession against Kyron Cartwright of the Providence Friars.



  • 11
    March Madness: Week 1


    Lamont Walker of the Texas Southern Tigers jumps to save the ball out of bounds against the Xavier Musketeers.



  • 12
    March Madness: Week 1


    Phil Cofer of the Florida State Seminoles defends a shot by J.P. Macura of the Xavier Musketeers.



  • 13
    March Madness: Week 1


    Phil Cofer of the Florida State Seminoles defends a shot by J.P. Macura of the Xavier Musketeers.



  • 14
    March Madness: Week 1


    UMBC Retrievers fans holds signs during their game against the Kansas State Wildcats.



  • 15
    March Madness: Week 1


    Jordan Poole and Moritz Wagner of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate Poole's 3-point buzzer beater for a 64-63 win over the Houston Cougars.



  • 16
    March Madness: Week 1


    Marques Townes of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt after beating the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round.



  • 17
    March Madness: Week 1


    Jordan Poole attempts to elude teammates after making the game-winning three-pointer in a 64-63 win over Devin Davis and the Houston Cougars.



  • 18
    March Madness: Week 1


    Johnathan Williams of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives to the basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes.



  • 19
    March Madness: Week 1


    Udoka Azubuike of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after being called for a foul against the Seton Hall Pirates.



  • 20
    March Madness: Week 1


    Marcus Garrett of the Kansas Jayhawks is knocked to the ground as he fights for the ball against Michael Nzei and Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates.



  • 21
    March Madness: Week 1


    Grayson Allen of the Duke Blue Devils slides out of bounds after attempting to save the ball against the Rhode Island Rams.



  • 22
    March Madness: Week 1


    Michael Porter Jr. of the Missouri Tigers fights for a rebound with Christ Koumadje and PJ Savoy of the Florida State Seminoles.



  • 23
    March Madness: Week 1


    Donte Ingram of the Loyola Ramblers blocks a shot attempt by Jordan Bowden of the Tennessee Volunteers.



  • 24
    March Madness: Week 1


    Trevon Duval of the Duke Blue Devils falls out of bounds against the Rhode Island Rams.



  • 25
    March Madness: Week 1


    Jay Jay Chandler of the Texas A&M Aggies battles for possession with Joel Berry II of the North Carolina Tar Heels.



  • 26
    March Madness: Week 1


    Marcquise Reed #2, Shelton Mitchell #4 and Gabe DeVoe #10 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate on the bench as they take on the Auburn Tigers.



  • 27
    March Madness: Week 1


    The Nevada Wolf Pack celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second round.



  • 28
    March Madness: Week 1


    Josh Hall of the Nevada Wolf Pack celebrates with Hallice Cooke after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats.



  • 29
    March Madness: Week 1


    Corey Davis Jr. of the Houston Cougars reacts while taking on the Michigan Wolverines.



