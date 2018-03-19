The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped the Toronto Raptors' winning streak in the NBA, while Anthony Davis starred for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thunder end Raptors' streak, Davis stars

The four games on Sunday all featured teams with winning records. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that was only the second day in NBA history every team on a schedule of at least four games had a winning record entering the day. The only previous date came on March 23, 2008.

The Thunder snapped the Raptors' 11-game winning streak with a 132-125 result, as Russell Westbrook notched his fifth-consecutive triple-double.

The Pelicans whipped the visiting Celtics 108-89. Davis had a huge game for the Pelicans (40-30), with 34 points and 11 rebounds. This was a huge win for the Pelicans, moving them two games ahead of the Nuggets in the race for the final playoff spot in the West. The Celtics (47-23) are virtually locked into the number two seed in the East, five games behind the Raptors, and 6.5 ahead of the Cavaliers.

The Rockets beat a tough Timberwolves team in Minnesota 129-120. After seeing their 17-game win streak snapped March 9, the Rockets (56-14) have now won five in a row. James Harden had his usual big game (34 points, 12 assists), but Houston had seven players in double figures.

INCREDIBLE WESTBROOK

Westbrook often stars, but his numbers on Sunday (37 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds) were ridiculous.

IBAKA STRUGGLES

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka made only two field goals, had three turnovers and was ejected in the Raptors' loss to the Thunder.

WESTBROOK DELIVERS

Final seconds of a close game, Thunder have the ball, Westbrook might be a good option.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-125 Toronto Raptors



New Orleans Pelicans 108-89 Boston Celtics



Houston Rockets 129-120 Minnesota Timberwolves



Portland Trail Blazers 122-109 Los Angeles Clippers

WARRIORS AT SPURS

The Spurs have turned things around the past week, winning three in a row in their six-game homestand. The Warriors are still just 2.5 games behind the Rockets in the chase for the number one seed in the West.