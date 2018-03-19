News

March Madness 2018: UMBC social media holds the savagery after loss

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The end came Sunday for UMBC's men's basketball team — and the university's athletics Twitter feed — at the NCAA Tournament. The 16-seed that made history by beating South top seed Virginia was ousted in the second round by No. 9 Kansas State.

MARCH MADNESS: Students hope win brings attention to school's accomplishments

For its part, the person running the social media account that made national headlines after Friday's upset for its savagery was subdued, even gracious, in defeat.



Well, maybe not entirely . . .



The in-game timeline surely was reminiscent of Friday's vibe:






