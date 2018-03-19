Juan Martin del Potro was taken aback by his triumphant display at the Indian Wells Masters, where he dethroned defending champion Roger Federer in a thrilling final.

Del Potro: I can't believe I won Indian Wells

Del Potro saved three match points as the 2009 US Open champion stunned world number one Federer 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-2) on Sunday.

Federer was on the verge of a record sixth Indian Wells title – which would have delivered him a 28th Masters 1000 crown and the 98th title of his illustrious career – when he brought up championship point at 5-4 in the final set.

But Del Potro's brute power proved too much to handle as he snapped Federer's 17-match winning streak to claim a maiden Masters trophy.

"It's so big," Del Potro said afterwards. "I cannot believe I won this tournament, beating Roger in a great final and level of tennis. We played great tennis today.

"I'm number six in the world, I think? Which is so good for me.

"And I'm excited to keep working... I just want to keep winning titles like this if I can."

Del Potro, who upstaged Federer in the US Open decider nine years ago, needed almost three hours to see off the 20-time grand slam champion.

It was a memorable contest, which saw Argentina's Del Potro waste a match point in a second-set tie-break, though he remained focused to notch just his seventh win in 25 attempts against Federer.

"It was an unbelievable match in all the ways. I mean, we played a great level of tennis. The people were excited on every single point," Del Potro said.

"Roger and I were nervous during the whole match, and we felt that on court... Unfortunately, I couldn't stay calm in the tie-break of the second set, but then the calms come again in the end of the match and I played good in the tie-break."