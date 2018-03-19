March Madness 2018: Kansas State ends Cinderella story for UMBC

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

UMBC quickly became America's team after making NCAA history as the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 against Virginia. With the pressure on and many new bandwagon fans behind them, the Retrievers weren't able to continue their Cinderella story Sunday, falling to Kansas State.

UMBC came ready to play, though, jumping to a 7-0 lead before the Wildcats were able to get on the board 7:20 into the first half, but they didn't have enough to pull off the win in a very low scoring game, losing 50-43.

Kansas State led for much of the second half, but the Retrievers started to turn it on with six minutes to go in the game. After going seven minutes without scoring, Jairus Lyles made a free throw and then a 3-point jumper bringing the Retrievers' deficit to 38-37.

The Retrievers closed to within one point down the stretch, but they weren't able to pull ahead and ultimately didn't have the same performance they had against Virginia. In fact, UMBC scored 10 points more in the second half (53) against the Cavaliers than they did in the entire game against Kansas State (43).

The Wildcats will head to Atlanta to face No. 4 seed Kentucky in the Sweet 16. The Retrievers end their season with a school-record 25 wins and newfound attention for their school.

Even though the Retrievers won't advance, UMBC still received a lot of respect from basketball fans everywhere and created a tournament story that won't soon be forgotten.











