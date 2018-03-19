Cricket: Balbirnie happy to boost Ireland chances

Andy Balbirnie was pleased to find some form after helping Ireland keep their chances of qualifying for the 2019 Cricket World Cup alive.

Balbirnie happy to boost Ireland chances

Balbirnie (105) saw Ireland to 271-9 against Scotland after they were put in to bat in Harare on Sunday.

Scotland were all out for 246 in response, leaving them in second in the Super Sixes, while Ireland are a point back in fourth with a top-two finish needed to secure qualification.

Balbirnie had made four consecutive single-digit scores before his ton and the 27-year-old was glad to deliver at a good moment for Ireland.

"In the last 10 [overs] we would have liked a bit more, but after the batting performance on Saturday we wanted to put in a solid performance on a pitch that was playing a bit slow," he said.

"I just wanted to start well and stay in. I haven't had a great run so far – I've had a couple of dismissals that weren't like me, but today I had a bit of a rub of the green – St Patrick's weekend and all that.

"I just managed to kick on and it was great to get a total on the board for the team."

Ireland's final match in the Super Sixes is against Afghanistan on Friday.