



Why your favorite team won't win the NBA title



Why your favorite team won't win the NBA title For the past several seasons, the list of serious contenders for the NBA Championship has consisted of "LeBron and a few teams from the West." This year, there might not even be that many. Still, 16 teams make the playoffs, so we have to go through the charade of pretending everyone has a chance. At this point in the season, the East's eight teams are pretty much set, while the West still has 10 teams vying for eight spots. Of course, when it's all said and done, there will only be one champion, and the rest of the "contenders" will get dismissed with a crudely made "Gone Fishin'" graphic from the crew at TNT's "Inside the NBA." We're here to predict how things could come crashing down for each team with postseason aspirations.



1

Miami Heat



Hey, Goran Dragic made the All-Star team, Justise Winslow learned to shoot 3's, Dwyane Wade came back for a victory lap, and there's a loud contingent that still likes to pretend Dion Waiters is good. All in all, not a bad year! But Miami is the definition of an "average" team, and it would need a real push from its home crowd to win in the playoffs. Sadly, those "late-arriving crowds" in South Beach have better things to do, like not go to Marlins games.



2

Milwaukee Bucks



Milwaukee made the call to fire coach Jason Kidd on Jan. 22 — a good move, but probably too late. Even with Joe Prunty — who's a real person — in charge now, Kidd's stink is still all over this underachieving Bucks season, and you can bet it will foul things up in the playoffs. Intentionally fouling in a tie game, using Giannis as a "decoy" for the entire first round, continually sending triple-teams at Aron Baynes — anything is on the table based on what we saw this season.



3

Philadelphia 76ers



Should we go with "Joel Embiid gets hurt" or "Ben Simmons becomes unplayable in the fourth quarter because opponents employ a "Hack-a-Simmons" strategy and he turns into a Section 8 like Markelle Fultz"? Why not both? Yeah, "The Process" is super fun and cool this season and beyond, but let's not act like Philly didn't completely tank and embarrass the league for four straight years. It's called "Karma," and the Fightin' Hinkies still have more lumps to take.



4

Washington Wizards



This all depends on the health of John Wall. If he plays, the Wizards are doomed, as it's an indisputable fact that they're better with him on the bench in his $1,000 gold-rimmed shades. If Wall is out, this team is the Finals favorite thanks to the crisp, early-in-the-shot-clock passing of Tomas Satoransky, who likely wears $7.99 sunglasses from a convenience store if — and only if — it's a particularly sunny day. Just kidding, they'll lose in the first or second round either way because of Scott Brooks and the other stupid stuff they usually do.



5

Indiana Pacers



All credit to the Pacers, who have been great this year thanks to Victor Oladipo's breakout and Thad Young's completely non-arbitrary brilliance that only Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and LeBron James can relate. But Lance Stephenson is gonna do something dumb in the playoffs, you just know it. Lord help the Pacers if they play the Cavs because Lance might be the only person left who can put some wind in the sails of LeBron this season.



6

Cleveland Cavaliers



Far be it from us to ever count out a LeBron James team, but there's absolutely no way the Cavs can win the title this year — and you can count on that. Bad coaching, Kevin Love's injury, a mediocre supporting cast, LeBron with one foot out the door — I mean, yeah, sure, they'll probably win the East and LeBron will make an eighth-straight Finals, but whoop-de-doo. Who couldn't do that? The Cavs would be fighting just to make the playoffs in the West (not an exaggeration), so why take them seriously in the Finals? (And you can't say "LeBron James" because, you know, it's just... you can't say that, ok?)



7

Boston Celtics



Boston had the top defensive rating in the league the last time it won a championship, and the Celtics are once again on top in that category. Will this be a repeat of 2008? No, don't be stupid. Injuries are mounting and the offense is mediocre. The biggest worry, though, is that Kyrie Irving has an "Uncle Drew" movie coming out this summer. How have other NBA stars fared before a big movie premiere? Kevin Durant lost in the Finals in 2012 before "Thunderstruck" came out; Ray Allen didn't even make the playoffs in 1998 when "He Got Game" hit theaters; Shaquille O'Neal lost in the Eastern Conference Finals in 1996 before "Kazaam" premiered; and every player in "Space Jam" except Michael Jordan didn't win the Finals in 1996. Kyrie is no MJ, and he doesn't even believe in space, so it's not applicable anyway.



8

Toronto Raptors



When it comes to the Raptors in the playoffs, there are a few constants: "We the North" banners, constant cutaways to Drake sitting courtside and fans outside the arena in Maple Leaf Square, and, of course, early-afternoon Game 1 losses. This season's team is better than years past, and there's reason to believe Toronto can make a serious run. But for the second straight season, the Raps will be sharing the postseason spotlight with a Maple Leafs team that also has a chance to make a deep run. Can Canada and the city of Toronto handle that? If it comes down to it, and the citizens of The 6 can only choose one, "Good Son" style, where do their allegiances fall? I think we all know the answer. I mean, the most popular restaurant in Canada isn't named after a Raptors player like Alvin Williams, so...



9

Los Angeles Clippers



Let's face it — few expected the Clippers to be in playoff contention this year, especially after they traded Blake Griffin. That likely includes Doc Rivers, who almost certainly has a golf vacation planned for early May. Fact is, it's reasonable to assume those are non-refundable tickets Doc bought, so it would presumably be in his best interest for the Clippers to not even make the playoffs. Ergo, we'll probably see Doc playing his son Austin 40-plus minutes a game down the stretch, then, in all likelihood, it's off to Hawaii the day after the season ends.



10

Denver Nuggets



The Nuggets have a nice roster — except for the lack of a real point guard. Sure, Jamal Murray is decent and Nikola Jokic is one of the game's best passers, but the Nuggets lack of a playoff-tested floor general is going to rear its ugly head even if they manage to make the postseason. And Devin Harris doesn't count. The Nuggets would be better off with Neil Patrick Harris at this point. Yeah, the guy who played Doogie Howser and was popular for a while a few years ago. They'd rather have him playing point guard than a 13-year NBA veteran. Think about that.



11

New Orleans Pelicans



Anthony Davis has been amazing this year, but the Pelicans have already peaked and just don't have the horses to keep up with the top teams in the West. Boogie and The Brow would have been fun in the playoffs, too. What are the odds New Orleans' Achilles' heel would turn out to be... DeMarcus Cousins's Achilles' heel?



12

San Antonio Spurs



This just seems like a lost season for the Spurs. Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker are nearing the end, Kawhi Leonard may or may not want out and may or may not be hurt (but definitely hasn't played much), and for someone who doesn't like to talk to basketball reporters about basketball, Gregg Popovich sure likes gabbing it up about politics. When you put it all together, it leads to an earlier-than-usual exit for the Spurs. Or they'll upset the Rockets because only an idiot would count them out. Who knows?



13

Minnesota Timberwolves



Even if Jimmy Butler hadn't gotten hurt earlier this year, he probably would've gotten hurt in the playoffs because Tom Thibodeau would be playing 48 minutes a game. No, that's not the reason the team with the longest postseason absence (13 years) won't win the title. It's because Jeff Teague dribbles too much, Derrick Rose and Jamal Crawford were both washed up three years ago, and Andrew Wiggins has already signed a max contract extension, so he's good either way.



14

Utah Jazz



We could totally see the headline "Ingles All the Way" adorning the cover of Sports Illustrated after the Jazz win the NBA title, but the lack of shooting/scoring for this defensive-minded group might prove too much to overcome in the postseason. Plus, you just know that pretty boy Quin Snyder is going to spend more time getting the perfect coiffe in his hair for postgame press conferences than he is coming up with an offensive gameplan.



15

Oklahoma City Thunder



(Open on a basketball court, where the Oklahoma City Thunder are trailing by six points with five minutes remaining)

RUSSELL WESTBROOK: It's my turn to shoot!

CARMELO ANTHONY: No, it's my turn!

WESTBROOK: No! My turn!

(A three-pointer clangs off the side of the rim. Smash cut to Billy Donovan, staring helplessly at the court.)

CARMELO: I wanted to shoot!

DONOVAN: Guys! Transition defense!

(Layup for the other team)

CARMELO: I want to shoot this time.

WESTBROOK: I'm gonna shoot!

CARMELO: No!

PAUL GEORGE: I ain't gonna have this problem with Lonzo next year. I know he doesn't want to shoot.

(Carmelo's jumper with a foot on the three-point line clangs off the side of the rim. Smash cut to Donovan, staring helplessly at the court.)

DONOVAN: Guys! Transition defense!

(Layup for the other team)

(Annnnnnnd scene.)



16

Portland Trail Blazers



Portland might very well be the third-best team in the NBA, but unfortunately, its incredible backcourt duo of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard is no better than the third-best backcourt duo in the West. When your biggest strength isn't even better than the two teams in front of you in head-to-head matchups, well, what's even the point in trying? Just quit, Portland. It's way easier than trying, when you're just gonna lose anyway.



17

Houston Rockets





