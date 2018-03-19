Alabama, UCF ADs trade Twitter zingers over football national championships

News

It wasn't the Alabama-UCF showdown college football fans would prefer, but the Twitter beef between the schools' athletic directors Sunday was entertaining nonetheless.

Alabama's Greg Byrne decided to tweak UCF after the Crimson Tide women's basketball team defeated the Knights in the Women's NIT. In particular, he took a poke at UCF for staging a parade for its undefeated football team at Disney World in January.



UCF's Danny White wasn't having it.



White is claiming a championship based on UCF's 13-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in the Colley Matrix, a computer model. Byrne can, of course, point to the 13-1 Tide's overtime victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff final.

And he can keep pointing, with whichever finger he chooses, once the championship ring arrives from the jeweler.

