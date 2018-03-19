The new Formula One season kicks off in Australia, with the sport preparing to enter a new era.

F1 2018: Everything you need to know

Here we run through the key changes, driver line-ups, dates for your diary and the best Opta facts ahead of lights out at Albert Park.

KEY CHANGES

- The most visible change will be the addition of the Halo head protection system to every car on the grid - a contraption that has split opinion, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff jokingly threatening to remove his with a chainsaw.

- All of the tyres supplied by Pirelli in 2018 will be softer, with two new compounds added to the line-up - hypersoft and superhard.

- The number of power units available to teams has been reduced from four complete units to three each of a number of different components.

- The French Grand Prix and German Grand Prix are back on the calendar, while Malaysia drops off.

- McLaren's woeful spell using Honda power is over and they will be supplied by Renault in 2018, with Toro Rosso now utilising Honda engines.

- Races will begin at 10 past the hour, rather than on the hour.

THE DRIVERS

Mercedes



Lewis Hamilton (GBR)



Valtteri Bottas (FIN)

Ferrari



Sebastian Vettel (GER)



Kimi Raikkonen (FIN)

Red Bull



Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)



Max Verstappen (NED)

Force India



Sergio Perez (MEX)



Esteban Ocon (FRA)

Williams



Lance Stroll (CAN)



Sergey Sirotkin (RUS)

Renault



Nico Hulkenberg (GER)



Carlos Sainz (ESP)

Toro Rosso



Pierre Gasly (FRA)



Brendon Hartley (NZL)

Haas



Romain Grosjean (FRA)



Kevin Magnussen (DEN)

McLaren



Fernando Alonso (ESP)



Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL)

Sauber



Marcus Ericsson (SWE)



Charles Leclerc (MON)

THE CALENDAR

March 25 - Australia



April 8 - Bahrain



April 15 - China



April 29 - Azerbaijan



May 13 - Spain



May 27 - Monaco



June 10 - Canada



June 24 - France



July 1 - Austria



July 8 - Great Britain



July 22 - Germany



July 29 - Hungary



August 26 - Belgium



September 2 - Italy



September 16 - Singapore



September 30 - Russia



October 7 - Japan



October 21 - USA



October 28 - Mexico



November 11 - Brazil



November 25 - UAE