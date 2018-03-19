Tiger Woods missed out on his ninth career win at Bay Hill Golf Club, but a top-five finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational left him upbeat.

Woods pleased with progress at Bay Hill

While Woods fell just short on Sunday – finishing tied for fifth at 10 under – he recorded his second consecutive top-five finish, marking the first time he has done that since 2013.

"Well, I felt pretty good out there," Woods said after his round.

"I hit the ball probably a little bit better than I did last week. This golf course affords the opportunity to go ahead and stretch it out a little bit. The greens were really smooth but really fast. I thought I really putted well this week. The entire week I hit a lot of good putts."

Heading into next month's Masters, Woods has already accomplished everything he hoped to this year.

"To be in contention, if you would have asked me at the beginning of the year that I would have had a chance to win two golf tournaments, I would have taken that in a heartbeat," Woods said.

Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries since 2014, is just hoping to remain healthy the rest of the year.

"If I can play with no pain and I can feel like I can make golf swings I'll figure it out," Woods said. "I'm starting to piece it together tournament by tournament and each tournament's gotten a little crisper and a little bit better."