The Big Ten barely did what it usually does on the first weekend of the NCAA men's basketball tournament: send multiple teams to the Sweet 16.

March Madness 2018: It's on Purdue, Michigan to pave Big Ten's road back to Final Four

Now, Purdue (the No. 2 seed in the East) and Michigan (No. 3 in the West) face the pressure of doing what the conference hasn't accomplished on the second and third weekends the last few seasons.

The Boilermakers and Wolverines advanced to this year's second weekend, but it wasn't easy for either team. Purdue lost Isaac Haas to a fractured elbow after a first-round victory and then held off No. 10 Butler 76-73 when a desperation heave fell short Sunday. Michigan, meanwhile, needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jordan Poole to beat Houston 64-63 late Saturday.

That gave the four Big Ten tournament teams a split of the first weekend. Midwest No. 11 Syracuse beat No. 3 Michigan State 55-53 on Sunday, one day after West No. 4 Gonzaga beat No. 5 Ohio State 90-84. The Spartans' loss knocked out the regular-season Big Ten champions, a team that was primed to make a deep run with Miles Bridges and Tom Izzo.

Having two teams advance continues a streak that helps define the conference's consistency.

The Big Ten has sent multiple teams to the Sweet 16 for 11 straight seasons. No other conference can say that. Here's a closer look at those teams:

YEAR TEAMS 2017-18 Michigan, Purdue 2016-17 Wisconsin, Michigan, Purdue 2015-16 Wisconsin, Maryland, Indiana 2014-15 Wisconsin**, Michigan State* 2013-14 Wisconsin*, Michigan State, Michigan 2012-13 Michigan**, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana 2011-12 Ohio State*, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Indiana 2010-11 Ohio State, Wisconsin 2009-10 Michigan State*, Ohio State, Purdue 2008-09 Michigan State**, Purdue 2007-08 Wisconsin, Michigan State

Reached championship game

*Reached Final Four

We said the same thing about the Big Ten after the first weekend in 2017 , and all three teams were eliminated in the Sweet 16. The conference didn't get a Final Four team for the third consecutive season and hasn't won a national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Six different Big Ten schools have lost the national championship game since. That's the biggest roadblock that still needs clearing.

In other words, it's about that second and third weekend. This year, the early start to the Big Ten Tournament can no longer be used as an excuse.

Can Purdue and/or Michigan buck that trend? It's not going to be easy.

Purdue must go through a region that includes a matchup with Texas Tech and a potential matchup with Villanova with Haas' health in question. There will be a lot of headlines about Haas in the next week, but it will be a stretch for the 7-2 center to play. That's going to put pressure on a 3-point-shooting lineup to be even better from the perimeter. Purdue shot a combined 20 of 46 – 43.5 percent – from deep in its first two tournament victories.

The X-factor will be 7-3 freshman Matt Haarms. If the Boilermakers are going to make their first trip to the Final Four since 1980, then the Amsterdam, Netherlands, native will need to make an impact.

Likewise, Moritz Wagner, a native of Berlin, Germany, needs to be better for Michigan. Poole's miracle 3-pointer against Houston masked a weekend in which Wagner averaged 8.5 points on 7-for-16 shooting in two victories. The Wolverines shot just 42 for 106 (39.6 percent) from the floor and 13 for 46 (28.3 percent) from 3-point range. They can't shoot like that in Los Angeles, or else they'll be making a quick exit.

That's what at stake for a conference that continues to enjoy steady regular-season and first-weekend tournament success but hasn't put the exclamation mark on it since 2000.

If Purdue or Michigan is going to get to that third weekend, then they'll need to clear those hurdles once and for all.