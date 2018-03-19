Martin Truex Jr., the defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion who dominated the 2017 season, earned his first victory of 2018 Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

NASCAR results at Fontana: Martin Truex Jr. sweeps stages and wins first race of 2018

Truex, who started on the pole, ran up front throughout the afternoon, winning the first two stages before scoring the race win, his 16th career victory.

The deciding moment in the face came with 37 laps remaining, when the leaders all pitted. Kyle Busch won the sprint off pit road ahead of Truex, but a problem immediately surfaced. Busch's crew radioed to say they had adjusted the wedge the wrong way on the stop. Five laps later, Busch's loose car bobbled and Truex sped into the lead for good.

"We never gave up on it," Truex told Fox Sports. "I knew we had a really good race car. … Once we got in clean air this thing was unbelievable."

"It's just unbelievable to be able to do this for a living."

Kevin Harvick, who won the previous three races and was favored to win a fourth straight in the Auto Club 400, crashed early in the first stage after running into Kyle Larson's car. Although Harvick's crew made repairs, he returned several laps down and finished 35th.

"I went down to side draft, he was coming up and we touched," Harvick said. "I think that's my fault for coming down the race track … I was trying to get a little too much right there."

Larson overcame that early incident with Harvick to finish second. Kyle Busch crossed the line third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.





NASCAR results from Auto Club 400 at Fontana



1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Larson

3. Kyle Busch

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Joey Logano

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Erik Jones

Larson overcame that early incident with Harvick to finish second. Kyle Busch crossed the line third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.



8. Ryan Blaney

9. Jimmie Johnson

10. Austin Dillon

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Aric Almirola

13. Alex Bowman

14. Kurt Busch

15. William Byron

16. Chase Elliott

17. Jamie McMurray

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Paul Menard

20. Darrell Wallace

21. Ryan Newman

22. AJ Allmendinger

23. Daniel Suarez

24. Kasey Kahne

25. David Ragan

26. Michael McDowell

27. Ty Dillon

28. Cole Whitt

29. Ross Chastain

30. Chris Buescher

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Gray Gaulding

33. Timmy Hill

34. Reed Sorenson

35. Kevin Harvick

36. Jeffrey Earnhardt

37. Trevor Bayne