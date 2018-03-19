Khalid Boutaib and Ogenyi Onazi were on target as Trabzonspor handed Yeni Malatyaspor a 4-1 defeat in Sunday's Turkish Lig 1 encounter.

Onazi subdues Boutaib in Trabzonspor's rout of Yeni Malatyaspor

In the 36th minute, Boutaib netted his 12th league goal of the season to draw Malatyaspor level after the hosts had gone ahead through a Burak Yilmaz 24th-minute penalty.

After the break, Yusuf Yazici registered a brace to put Trabzonspor firmly in the driving seat before Onazi completed the rout with four minutes left of regular time.

The goal will boost the morale of the former Lazio defensive midfielder ahead of Nigeria's friendlies against Poland and Serbia on March 23 and 27 respectively after coach Gernot Rohr recently raised concerns about his lack of regular playing time at his club.

Onazi has started half of Trabzonspor's 26 league games this season, with four other substitute appearances. And he has two goals to his credit.

His side have moved up to the fifth position in the log after collecting 42 points from 26 outings. In their next encounter, they face a tough test away at Galatasaray on March 31, after the international break