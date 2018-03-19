AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone is ready to enter contract discussions with Gennaro Gattuso after the former midfielder's outstanding start to his tenure as head coach.

Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence

Gattuso has led Milan on a 10-match unbeaten streak in Serie A since he replaced Vincenzo Montella in November, with his only defeats during that period coming against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Following Milan's 3-2 win over Chievo at San Siro on Sunday, Fassone told Milan TV that he would seek to commence talks with the 40-year-old, alongside director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli.

"We are very pleased with his work," said Fassone. "Mirabelli was so convinced about him that I could not refuse to support him.

"Now he has gone beyond expectations and we'll surely find the right time to speak about his contract.

"I was expecting Rino to be like this, but I am impressed with his ability to manage the games. Important achievements await him as a coach."

Fassone also slammed Inter's decision to reschedule the Milan derby – postponed following the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori – for April 4.

"We are sorry about the new date for the derby," he said. "We tried everything. We offered the Nerazzurri to play on two different dates, but they have chosen a Wednesday, a complicated day.

"The rules gave Inter the opportunity to say no and we couldn't do anything about it."