March Madness 2018: Kansas State's leading scorer out against UMBC

No. 9 seed Kansas State will face a tough challenge against No. 16 UMBC, but the road just got a little tougher for the Wildcats as the team will be without its leading scorer, Dean Wade.



Wade also missed K-State's NCAA Tournament opener, with a foot injury he suffered in the Big 12 Tournament.

"I'd love to be out there fighting with them, but the way they're playing, I'm not sure I'd help much," Wade said Saturday, via ESPN. "Me sitting on the bench is probably helping the team more than hurting them right now."

While it's not good news for Kansas State, the one positive is the fact that the Wildcats won the Round of 64 over Creighton Friday without Wade. Bobby Brown was the leading scorer for K-State in that game with 18 points while Mike McGuirl came off the bench to score 17.

Wade has averaged 16.5 points per game this season with 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Wildcats will take on the Retrievers, who made NCAA history Friday by knocking out No. 1 seed Virginia. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.