March Madness 2018: Stephen Curry gives UMBC some swag

Sporting News
Sporting News

All eyes will be on No. 16 seed UMBC as the team continues to write its Cinderella story against No. 9 Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, but it appears the Retrievers have already recruited a famous new fan.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry sent a special gift of unreleased shoes and new swag for the UMBC players to wear as the team battles for a chance to make it into the Sweet Sixteen. Just hours before the game, the school tweeted its thanks to the NBA star.




The Retrievers' uniforms are from Under Armour and Curry is one of the brand's most prominent basketball players, so it makes sense that he would hook them up with new gear.



The two teams will face off with tip-off set for 7:45 p.m. ET

