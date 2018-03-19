From the summer of 2018 on the Champions League will have somewhat of a different feel to it thanks to the changes being introduced by UEFA.

Champions League 2018-19 explained: How UEFA's changes impact qualification spots

Slight alterations to format, particularly the qualification process, will have an impact on teams from certain countries, while fans will have to get used to some schedule tweaks.

There will be a knock-on effect on the Europa League, with changes also being implemented in the second-tier tournament.

They can seem complicated so if you are in the dark about what these changes are and how they will affect your team, fear not! Goal breaks it down.

Champions League group stage changes

Quite a few, actually. First off, from the 2018-19 season onwards, there will be 26 automatic entrants to the Champions League group stage, as opposed to 22.

For the first season of the new format, those 26 group-stage entrants - based on the 2017 association coefficients - will be as follows:

UEFA Champions League holders.

UEFA Europa League holders.



Top four from associations ranked 1st to 4th.

Top two from associations ranked 5th and 6th.

Champions of associations ranked 7th to 10th.



Those breakdown of the 26 reserved spots can be seen in the table below:

Team Country Club coefficient Champions League winners TBC TBC Europa League winners TBC TBC Champions (TBC) Belgium TBC Champions (TBC) England TBC Runners-up (TBC) England TBC Third-place (TBC) England TBC Fourth-place (TBC) England TBC Champions (TBC) France TBC Runners-up (TBC) France TBC Champions (TBC) Germany TBC Runners-up (TBC) Germany TBC Third-place (TBC) Germany TBC Fourth-place (TBC) Germany TBC Champions (TBC) Italy TBC Runners-up (TBC) Italy TBC Third-place (TBC) Italy TBC Fourth-place (TBC) Italy TBC Champions (TBC) Portugal TBC Champions (TBC) Russia TBC Runners-up (TBC) Russia TBC Champions (TBC) Spain TBC Runners-up (TBC) Spain TBC Third-place (TBC) Spain TBC Fourth-place (TBC) Spain TBC Champions (TBC) Turkey TBC Champions (TBC) Ukraine TBC

Of course, depending on what teams win the Champions League and Europa League, some countries may end up having more representatives.

However, the number of representatives allowed from a single country is capped at five.

Champions League qualification changes

As a result of there being four extra automatic group-stage berths there will be fewer places on offer via the qualification rounds.

Previously there had been 10 spots available from the qualification rounds (five via 'Champions Route', five via 'League Route'), but there are now only six.

Of those six places four will go to teams who enter the competition through the Champions Route and two are available to teams via the League Route.

With a lower number of places up for grabs and, in some cases, more games to play, reaching the group stage has become somewhat more difficult.

Champions Route

The Champions Route, as the name suggest, is reserved for domestic champions.

Preliminary round

A new preliminary qualification round will be introduced to the qualification process in this route.

It will be a four-team mini-tournament with teams coming from Gibraltar, Andorra, San Marino and Kosovo in 2018-19, based on their association ranking.

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Andorra TBC Champions (TBC) Gibraltar TBC Champions (TBC) Kosovo TBC Champions (TBC) San Marino TBC

First qualifying round

The winner of the preliminary round mini-tournament joins 33 other teams in the first qualifying round (from countries ranked 18-52 - except Liechtenstein.)

You can see the breakdown of the 33 teams that enter at this stage below:

Team Country Club coefficient Astana Kazakhstan 21.750 BATE Borisov Belarus 20.500 Sheriff Moldova 14.750 Malmo Sweden 14.000 Rosenborg Norway 9.000 HJK Finland 8.000 Vikingur Faroe Islands 3.000 Suduva Marijampole Lithuania 2.000 Cork City Republic of Ireland 1.750 Spartaks Jurmala Latvia 1.750 Valur Iceland 1.650 Flora Talinn Estonia 1.250 Torpedo Kutaisi Georgia 1.000 Champions (TBC) Albania TBC Champions (TBC) Armenia TBC Champions (TBC) Azerbaijan TBC Champions (TBC) Bosnia & Herzegovina TBC Champions (TBC) Bulgaria TBC Champions (TBC) Cyprus TBC Champions (TBC) Denmark TBC Champions (TBC) Hungary TBC Champions (TBC) Israel TBC Champions (TBC) Luxembourg TBC Champions (TBC) Macedonia TBC Champions (TBC) Malta TBC Champions (TBC) Montenegro TBC Champions (TBC) Northern Ireland TBC Champions (TBC) Poland TBC Champions (TBC) Scotland TBC Champions (TBC) Serbia TBC Champions (TBC) Slovakia TBC Champions (TBC) Slovenia TBC Champions (TBC) Wales TBC

Second qualifying round

Three teams (in 2018-19 they will be teams from Austria, Croatia and Romania) join the 17 winners of the first qualifying round in the second qualifying round.

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Austria TBC Champions (TBC) Croatia TBC Champions (TBC) Romania TBC

Third qualifying round

Two more teams (in 2018-19 they will be teams from Netherlands and Greece) will enter at the third qualifying round and they join the 10 second qualifying round winners.

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Greece TBC Champions (TBC) Netherlands TBC

Play-off

Another two teams enter at the final play-off stage (in 2018-19 these teams will come from Switzerland and Czech Republic), where they will join the six winners of the third qualifying round.

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Czech Republic TBC Champions (TBC) Switzerland TBC

League Route

The League Route is the pathway taken by clubs that are not domestic champions but qualify for the Champions League through their league finish.

Third-placed teams from associations ranked fifth and sixth as well as the runners-up from associations ranked seventh to 15th participate in this qualification process.

While the Champions Route consists of five rounds in all, the League Route has just three: second qualifying round, third qualifying round and the play-off round.

Second qualifying round

Six teams - those from associations ranked 10th to 15th - enter the second qualifying round.

In 2018-19 these associations are as follows:

Team Country Club coefficient Runners-up (TBC) Austria TBC Runners-up (TBC) Czech Republic TBC Runners-up (TBC) Greece TBC Runners-up (TBC) Netherlands TBC Runners-up (TBC) Switzerland TBC Runners-up (TBC) Turkey TBC

Third qualifying round

In the third qualifying round five teams - from associations ranked fifth to ninth - join the three winners from the second qualifying round.

In 2018-19 the five new entrants are broken down in the table below:

Team Country Club coefficient Runners-up (TBC) Belgium TBC Third-place (TBC) France TBC Runners-up (TBC) Portugal TBC Third-place (TBC) Russia TBC Runners-up (TBC) Ukraine TBC

Play-offs

The play-off round will feature no new entrants, only the four winners of the third qualifying round.

Europa League 'second chance'

The restructuring of the format means that a number of associations' teams will have to navigate their way through one more round than was previously the case, making it more difficult to reach the group stage of the competition.

However, from 2018-19 on, any team that is eliminated from any stage of the Champions League qualification process will subsequently drop into the Europa League, in what UEFA has called 'a second chance' at securing continental football for the season.

The teams that lose in the play-off round in both the Champions and League routes will subsequently drop straight into the group stage of the second-tier competition. Those teams that lose in the third qualifying round of the League Route - a total of four - will also drop into the group stage.

The six clubs who are eliminated at the third qualifying round in the Champions Route of the Champions League are guaranteed a place in the Europa League play-off.

The 20 teams that lose in the Champions League preliminary and first qualifying rounds will go into the second qualifying round of Europa League's own Champions Route.

Thirteen clubs that are eliminated from the Champions League second qualifying round will enter the Europa League third qualifying round. Of the 13 clubs, 10 are from the Champions Route, three are from the League Route and they remain in the Europa League's corresponding sections.

UCL Elimination point Europa League entry point Number of teams Play-off (Champions) Group stage 4 Play-off (League) Group stage 2 3rd qual. round (League) Group stage 4 3rd qual. round (Champions) Play-off (Champions) 6 2nd qual. round (Champions) 3rd qual. round (Champions) 10 2nd qual. round (League) 3rd qual. round (League) 3 1st & prelim. (Champions) 2rd qual. round (Champions) 20

Champions League TV changes

While UEFA has made some dramatic changes to the qualification process for the Champions League, the format of the group stage remains the same.

However, the European governing body has decided to shake things up by scrapping the traditional kick-off time for games in favour of a staggered approach.

Generally speaking, Champions League matches have been played at 19:45 (UK time) with some exceptions, but they will now follow a similar schedule as the Europa League.

There will be two kick-off slots: an early kick-off at 17:55 and a later time of 20:00.

When will this all take place?

The changes to the Champions League will come into effect from the summer of 2018 and are expected to run until 2021 at least, at which point UEFA may revisit.

The 2018-19 tournament will kick off on June 26, 2018 when the preliminary round semi-finals take place, with the preliminary round final being played three days later.

The first and second qualifying rounds will both be held in July with the third qualifying round and play-off taking place in August.

Group stage football will then get under way in September 2018, concluding in December.

The final, which is set to be held at Wanda Metropolitano (home of Atletico Madrid), is scheduled for June 1.