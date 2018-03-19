Nigerian giants Plateau United have crashed out of the Caf Champions League after a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Etoile du Sahel in the first round.

Plateau United crash out of Caf Champions League

The Peace Boys were 4-2 down after the first leg but won 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday evening to that they drop down into the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

Kennedy Boboye’s men had earned plaudits having silenced Eding Sport in the preliminary round, but their bravery counted for nothing against the Tunisians.

Tosin Omoyele had put the hosts ahead in the first half, but a solid defensive play from the visitors ensured scores stood at 1-0 to reach the group phase.

With this, Plateau United drop to the Caf Confederation Cup and are joined by MFM, Akwa United and Enyimba FC in the play-offs.