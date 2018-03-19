Enyimba defeated Energie 3-2 on Sunday evening to book a place in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.

Chinonso Okonkwo’s brace leads Enyimba past Energie

Having won the first leg 2-0 in Benin Republic, Paul Aigbogun’s men needed at least a draw to progress to the next round.

However, the second leg proved to be a close encounter as the visitors put up a commanding performance to the admiration of the Nigerian supporters.

Abdulrahman Basir profited from a goalkeeping blunder from Sheyi Damilola to put Enyimba ahead in the first minute of the encounter.

And that proved to be the only difference of the first half despite the hosts missing several scoring chances.



HT #Enyimba 1-0 Energie (agg 3-0)



After one added minute, the referee brings first half proceedings to a close. Abdulrahman Bashir struck inside the opening minute to give us the lead. #CAFCC

— Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 18, 2018



In the 62nd minute, Energie levelled matters through Jules Elegbede who deflected a low shot past Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Five minutes later Chinonso Okonkwo put the People's Elephant ahead with a wicked shot taken inside the goal area.

The Benin Republic side were not willing to accept defeat as they equalised in the 89th minute through a direct free-kick.

But Okonkwo had the final say after converting a penalty after he was brought down in the closing seconds of the game.



FT #Enyimba 3-2 Energie (agg 5-2)



A hard-fought game here in Calabar, and a win that showed great character. We advance to the next round of the #CAFCC.

— Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 18, 2018



With this, Enyimba join Akwa United, Plateau United and MFM FC in the play-off round.