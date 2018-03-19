Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hailed the "character" of Alvaro Morata to overcome his long scoring drought in the FA Cup quarter-final success against Leicester City.

Conte impressed by Morata's return to scoring form

Spain striker Morata broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish in the 42nd minute as last season's beaten finalists prevailed 2-1 in extra time.

It was his first goal of any kind in 2018, marking a successful return to the starting XI having been overlooked for the last three matches.

The 25-year-old went close to a second on a couple of occasions and won praise for his all-round display.

"For Alvaro it was important to score but I am pleased for his performance," Conte told reporters.

"He showed great character and to be strong. I think his goal will be very important for the future."