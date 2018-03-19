Thunder's Steven Adams got hit in the groin — again

During Sunday’s game against the Raptors, Thunder center Steven Adams took a knee straight to the groin from Serge Ibaka.



Steven Adams got hit in the groin again Steven Adams takes a knee to the berries from Serge Ibaka on the drive pic.twitter.com/djfAmogXth

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 18, 2018



It's not the first time this has happened to Adams.

Remember when Draymond Green delivered a kick to the Thunder big man's groin?



Draymond Green kicks Steven Adams below the belt, gets a Flagrant 1 https://t.co/LjAhhWfKNN

— gsmovingscreens (@gsmovingscreens) June 12, 2016



Green actually did it twice during the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Poor Adams.