Thunder's Steven Adams got hit in the groin — again

Sporting News
Sporting News /

During Sunday’s game against the Raptors, Thunder center Steven Adams took a knee straight to the groin from Serge Ibaka.



It's not the first time this has happened to Adams.

Remember when Draymond Green delivered a kick to the Thunder big man's groin?



Green actually did it twice during the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Poor Adams.

