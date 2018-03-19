Gor Mahia have been knocked out of the Caf Champions League after falling to Esperance of Tunisia by a solitary goal.

Esperance 1-0 Gor Mahia: Brave K'Ogalo bundled out of Caf Champions League

K’Ogalo were aiming at qualifying for the group stages for the first time in their history, but were undone in the 21st minute courtesy of Anice Badri strike.

The first leg ended in a barren draw, and the Dylan Kerr coached side needed at least a scoring draw to progress.

The result will however, serve as an encouragement to the green army, considering the fact that they were defeated 5-0 at the same venue four years ago and were eliminated on a 8-2 aggregate score.

K'Ogalo have now relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup, where they will hope to make it to the group stages. Meanwhile, Gor Mahia technical bench were victims of violence from Esperance fans, who pelted them with water bottles during the return leg fixture.

The match had to be stopped for three minutes after K’Ogalo’s reserves bench and officials sought for refuge in the field to keep a safe distance from the rowdy Tunisian fans, who threw objects onto the pitch.

Gor Mahia players had to be escorted to the dressing room at the break as violent home fans continued with their rage on the visitors as the police watched from a distance.

Gor Mahia media officer and Journalist Tom Bwana, who accompanied the team in Tunisia reported cases of ‘racism chants’ directed at Gor Mahia players though Goal could not independently verify the claims.

“Lots of racist chants from the stands. One cop just yelled 'fils de pute' at me,” Bwana tweeted. In 2010, Esperance was slapped with $50,000 fine by Confederation of Africa Football for the violence during their clash with Al Ahly of Egypt in Cairo.

MORE:

Dylan Kerr: Gor Mahia is well equipped to beat Esperance



Esperance were accused of ripping out stadium seats and lit fireworks during the first leg of its African Champions League semi-final against Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Eleven policemen were injured and at least 14 Tunisians fans arrested during the October 3 game in Cairo, which Al Ahly won 2-1.