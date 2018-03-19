Samuel Eto'o scored a goal as Konyaspor grabbed a crucial 2-0 win over Kayserispor in Sunday's league meeting.

Samuel Eto'o leads Konyaspor to victory over Kayserispor

The four-time African Footballer of the Year who joined Sergen Yalcin's team in the January transfer window extended his tally to two goals in six league games for the Konya outfit.

Eto'o broke the deadlock at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium in the fourth minute with a well-placed right-footed shot.

The former Cameroon international was, in the 72nd minute, replaced by Adis Jahovic who doubled Konyaspor's lead in stoppage time.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men as Konyaspor's Mehdi Bourabia and Silviu Lung were given marching orders in the second period of the encounter.

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan who has scored just a goal in eight league appearances this season, was introduced immediately after the restart but could not save the visitors from defeat.

Despite the victory, Konyaspor are unmoved in 17th spot with 24 points from 26 games.