Odion Ighalo scored his first goal of the season in Changchun Yatai’s 1-1 stalemate with Beijing Renhe in Sunday’s Chinese Super League encounter at Development Area Stadium.

Changchun Yatai's Ighalo fires Poland, Serbia warning

After racking in 15 goals last season for the Changchun outfit, the forward continued with the impressive form with a goal against the newly-promoted side in his third outing for the club this term to help Chen Jingang’s side secure their second point in the division.

Following their 5-0 thrashing by Guangzhou Evergrande in their last game, Yatai were on the verge of suffering their second consecutive defeat before the Nigeria international came to their rescue.

Gang Wang put Luis Garcia Plaza’s men in front in the 27th minute after benefitting from Jaime Ayovi's assist.

However, just three minutes before the break, the former Watford player levelled proceedings for the home team which later proved to be crucial.

Both sides failed to get the much-needed goal to claim the victory as they both settled for a point apiece.

Ighalo who featured from start to finish in the tie will be looking to bring his goalscoring touch when Nigeria trade tackles with Poland on March 23 and Serbia four days later in tuneup games as part of their preparation for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

