Cricket: Karthik hits final-ball six to win Nidahas Trophy

Dinesh Karthik smashed a six off the final ball to win the the Nidahas Trophy and consign Bangladesh to an agonising four-wicket defeat after they were on the brink of pulling off a shock.

Karthik hits final-ball six to win Nidahas Trophy

India needed five for victory off the last delivery in Colombo and Karthik launched Soumya Sarkar over the cover boundary to leave the Tigers shell-shocked.

Sabbir Rahman top scored with a superb 77 off only 50 balls to get Bangladesh up to 168-6 in Sunday's showdown, Yuzvendra Chahal the pick of the India bowlers with figures of 3-18.

Captain Rohit Sharma made 56, but the Bangladesh bowlers looked to have done enough to give them a stunning triumph, with India needing 34 to win off the last two overs.

Karthik proved to be the match-winner, his unbeaten 29 from only eight balls rescuing India and leaving the underdogs in disbelief two days after a thrilling win over Sri Lanka which included unruly on-field scenes in a tense climax.

The craft of Chahal had the Tigers in trouble on 33-3, Shardul Thakur taking a superb catch on the boundary to dismiss Tamim Iqbal and the spinner removing Sarkar in the same over.

It was left to Sabbir to get his side up to a competitive total, the number three hit four sixes and 11 boundaries in total, 84 coming off the last eight overs after Bangladesh had found runs hard to come by.

Mehidy Hasan hit the expensive Thakur for 18 off the last over, but the spinner was given a taste of his own medicine early in India's run chase, Rohit hitting him for two huge sixes and a four.

Rubel Hossain (2-35) made it all to play for by getting Suresh Raina caught behind and removing KL Rahul (24) after Shikhar Dhawan fell early on to captain Shakib Al Hasan.

The runs dried up for India and Rohit was taken by Mahmudullah at long-off with 69 needed to win in the 14th over soon after reaching his half-century.

Mustafizur Rahman conceded only one run and got rid of Manish Pandey (28) in a brilliant 18th over, but Karthik took 22 off the next from Rubel.

With 12 needed off the last over from Sarkar, it was left for Karthik to be the hero and he stepped up when India needed him.