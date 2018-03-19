GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES VILLAGE BY THE NUMBERS:
* 29 hectares including 7 hectares of open parkland known as the "Backyard" form the site
* 18 new buildings with 1252 dwellings
* 6600 athletes and officials from 71 Commonwealth nations and territories will stay in the village
* 3400 pillow cases and sheets changed daily
* 7000 towels changed daily
* 17,000 toilet rolls to be used over Games period
* 20,000 meals served daily
* 42 buses to arrive and depart every hour, transporting an average of 1000 people an hour
* 300 presentations expected with 50 lost or broken mouthguards to be replaced at the Village's dental service
* 270 patients - the number the village medical facility expects to treat each day.
Source: Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation