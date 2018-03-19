Bolt headed over for Commonwealth Games

Legendary Olympic athlete Usain Bolt will attend next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The eight-time gold medallist's presence at the Games was confirmed on Sunday by Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake.

Despite organisers being desperate to keep Bolt's plans to visit under wraps, Blake revealed all during a media sleepover at the Games Village.

"My friend Usain Bolt is coming as well; he's coming to watch the 100m final," Blake told reporters.

Bolt's presence is a huge boost for the international profile of the Games, which was already preparing for the arrival of royalty including Prince Charles.

Several other big names have reportedly been invited to attend the Games, including Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Chris Hemsworth and surfing champion Mick Fanning.