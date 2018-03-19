Serie A: No offers for Roma's Alisson, says Monchi

Monchi says Roma are yet to receive an offer for star goalkeeper Alisson and do not fear losing the Brazil international.

No offers for Roma's Alisson, says Monchi

Alisson has established himself as one of Europe's top goalkeepers this season, playing a key role in Roma's run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

His form has reportedly attracted the attention of Liverpool and Real Madrid, but sporting director Monchi insists there is nothing in rumours of bids as of yet.

READ MORE: Silva spares Rossoneri once more

READ MORE: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side



READ MORE: Inter captain’s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers

"We are not afraid of losing Alisson," Monchi told Mediaset Premium's Serie A Live. "He is happy to be here with us and we are happy with him.

"What we read in the newspapers is not always true. We do not know of any offer. I speak to [Alisson] every week; he is happy and wants to do important things here in Rome."

Alisson is set to be Brazil's number one at the World Cup in June, having featured in 16 of their 18 qualifiers as they topped the CONMEBOL standings.

Roma will play Barcelona in the last eight of the Champions League.