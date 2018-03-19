Andre Silva proved AC Milan's hero for the second time in as many Serie A matches with a late winner in a rollercoaster 3-2 victory over Chievo at San Siro on Sunday.

Serie A: AC Milan 3 Chievo 2 - Silva spares Rossoneri once more

A week after making the difference at Genoa, the Portugal international came off the bench to rescue his side again by completing a vital comeback in the 82nd minute.

The Rossoneri had appeared set for a shock defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Chievo after the visitors struck twice in as many first-half minutes through Mariusz Stepinski and Roberto Inglese.

That stunning spell overturned Hakan Calhanoglu's earlier opener, but Patrick Cutrone celebrated his maiden Italy call-up with a close-range equaliser soon after the interval.

And Silva eventually completed the turnaround to cut the deficit to fourth-placed Inter back to five points, although there was still time for Franck Kessie to see a penalty saved in stoppage time.

Gennaro Gattuso's men remain in the hunt for Champions League place courtesy of a fifth successive Serie A victory, although that run will be tested by a trip to Juventus after the international break.