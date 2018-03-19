Rugby Union: All Black Squire suffers broken thumb

Highlanders flanker Liam Squire has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a broken thumb.

All Black Squire suffers broken thumb

The New Zealand international did the damage in his side's Super Rugby derby win over defending champions Crusaders on Saturday.

Squire underwent a scan, which confirmed he suffered a fracture in the 25-17 victory in Dunedin.

The back-row also broke a thumb last season and his absence is a blow for a Highlanders side that have won their first three Super Rugby matches and sit top of the New Zealand Conference.

Elliot Dixon proved to be an excellent replacement for Squire, coming off the bench to score a try in a superb display.