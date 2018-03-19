Everton forward Cenk Tosun says he is glad a move to Crystal Palace fell through as it gave him the opportunity to join a "bigger club" at Goodison Park.

Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through

Tosun has scored four goals in his last three games, including a match-winning brace at Stoke City on Saturday, having initially endured a slow start following his January move from Besiktas.

And the Turkey international is delighted with how things are panning out at Everton as he enjoys life in the Premier League.

"Crystal Palace wanted to sign me during the first half of the season but it didn't happen," Tosun told TRT Spor. "I'm glad it didn't because now I play for a bigger club in the Premier League.

"I love Besiktas, but I had to set new career goals for myself. That's why I wanted to play in the Premier League.

"The Premier League is as good as people say. It's the NBA of the football world. It's the fastest, toughest football league in the world where the most expensive players play. I have always wanted to play in the Premier League since I was a little child."

Tosun has also credited former Manchester United great Wayne Rooney with helping him to settle quickly at Everton.

"Players like Rooney, [Phil] Jagielka and [Seamus] Coleman have given me a helping hand," he said.

"I want to particularly talk about Rooney. He's a legend in England but he's far from arrogant. I admire him on and off the pitch."

And Tosun backed international team-mate Cengiz Under - starring at Roma - to secure a move to an elite club as he looks for a long-term stay at Everton.

"I have been in touch with Cengiz Under," he said. "He's doing a great job at Roma. It's very difficult to make the move to bigger clubs in Europe from Turkey.

"He's very young. I believe he'll play for the biggest clubs in the world some day.

"I want to stay in England. Everton is a great club with tradition. We should play in the European competitions every year, and I want to play in the European competitions in an Everton shirt."