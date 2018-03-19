News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

Shi beats Lin to win All England badminton final

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Seventh seed Shi Yuqi beat compatriot Lin Dan to win an all-Chinese final of the All England Open badminton championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

Top seed Tai Tzu wins All England women's badminton final

Top seed Tai Tzu wins All England women's badminton final

Shi, last year's runner-up, won the opening game 21-19 against the six-time champion.
Lin, the sixth seed and twice an Olympic gold medalist, came back to take the second game 21-16 but was outplayed in the third, trailing 11-2 at the mid-game break and losing it 21-9.
In the women's final top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 22-20 21-13.


(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)

Back To Top